PULASKI – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center will host their annual auction and fundraiser online this year and early bidding is happening now. The arts center moved this event online last year to avoid large gatherings during the pandemic. With COVID and its variants still being a concern they are once again hosting the auction through betterworld.org an organization designed to support and fund non-profits.
Bidding will continue now through 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2. The Arts Center will host a virtual party on Facebook Live from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 2. The event will be emceed with commentary on how the auction items are doing throughout the evening and feature live music by Ritter and Ruddy, a local Americana duo. If people like what they hear, they can bid on a backyard concert with these local musicians. Award winning Artist Robert Reed will also paint live at the event and his painting will be offered for bid that night.
There are over a hundred auction items including original paintings, prints, and pottery by over forty different artists, as well as unique gift baskets, gift certificates and services from many local businesses. All items were donated so that 100% of the auction money goes directly to support the Salmon River Fine Arts Center.
The center invites the public to preview and bid by going to https://srfac.betterworld.org and selecting the 2021 auction link. The host website has made it even easier to bid this year as it allows people to set a max bid so that bids will automatically be placed to outbid new bidders up to the max bid amount.
“Although we truly miss having everyone in the center for a live fundraising event, we are doing our best to make this a fun virtual party with entertainment via Facebook Live,” said Ann Buchau, president of the board. “We are encouraging people to interact and host their own live auction party with people within their “bubble”, share friendly comments and bid together,” says Buchau. “You can bid on any mobile device, tablet, or desktop and no special apps or downloads are needed.”
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich the community. For information about the fine arts center, visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.