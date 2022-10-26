Salmon River Fine Arts Center Member Artist Show and Holiday Sale

PULASKI – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center’s annual Fall and Winter Member Art Show is coming up. The show opens to the public Nov. 3 and will run through January 2023. This exclusive “member only” show features original art in a variety of genres. Because this is not a juried or judged show, items sold at the member show may be taken at time of purchase. In addition to the exhibit, handmade ornaments by members will also be on display and for sale.
There is no entry fee for this show which is just one of the perks of being a member of this local art community. Anyone interested in becoming a member and participating in the show may sign up for their preferred level of membership online at https://salmonriverfineartscenter.square.site/memberships or by stopping in the gallery. The gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays from noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Members interested in participating may drop off their art and/or ornaments at 2 p.m. by Oct. 29. A prospectus with guideline details and entry forms are available online at the organization’s website.
