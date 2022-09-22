Salmon River Fine Arts Center online auction

PULASKI – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center will hold their annual online auction from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 30. Early bidding and preview starts Friday, Sept. 23 by visiting https://srfac.betterworld.org and will run through 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 30. Simply select the 2022 auction link and register to bid. The host website will even allow people to set a max bid so that bids will automatically be placed to outbid new bidders up to the max bid amount.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center will host a virtual party on Facebook Live from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 30 for the final countdown of the auction. The Facebook event will be emceed with commentary on how the auction items are doing throughout the evening and feature live music by singer songwriter and luthier, Mark Wahl accompanied by fellow musician Marc Warner. If people like what they hear, they can even bid on a house concert with these local musicians. Many know Wahl from his leadership of the Oswego Music Hall.
Entertainment will also include live painting from award winning watercolor artist Craig Anderson. People can watch the painting progress and bid on it that night. Anderson is known for his distinctive use of vibrant color and bold value patterns on timeless subjects.
There are over 100 auction items including original paintings, prints, pottery, and jewelry created and donated by local artists, as well as unique gift baskets, gift certificates and services from many local individuals and businesses all to support the Salmon River Fine Arts Center.
“Since we don’t have a big enough facility to invite everyone in, we hope people will host their own “auction parties” with friends and families,” said Ann Buchau, president of the organization. People can bid on any mobile device, tablet, or desktop and no special apps or downloads are needed.
As a non-profit, the center depends on fundraisers like this to help cover operating expenses throughout the year so they can continue to provide discounted or pay what people can classes for people of all ages and backgrounds in the community as well as provide engaging art exhibits to inspire and support local artists.
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich the community. For information about the fine arts center, visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the arts center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.
