Salmon River Fine Arts Center receives grant for “Art for Challenging Times”

PULASKI - Art has a way of helping people through challenging times and should be accessible to everyone. This is the fundamental belief and motivation behind a special COVID-19 relief grant that the Salmon River Fine Arts Center just received from the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund. This grant allows the art center to focus on fulfilling its mission of enriching and inspiring the community through art, without worrying about basic needs, at least for the next three months. That’s because unlike other grants which often restrict funding to programs only, this grant will also help cover operational costs, as well as fund two classes a month for the next three months through “Art for Challenging Times.”
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center offers a variety of virtual classes for people of all ages and levels. Anyone with an interest or desire to create art is welcome to register for a class. A small fee is charged to reserve space, but even that can be waived for those struggling financially. All materials are supplied for each class and assembled into kits to be picked up the Friday prior to the class. The center has added a few extra classes in January to help inspire people to create art for their upcoming 6 x 6 community art show, which opens in February.
Here are some of the virtual classes coming up including additional classes funded from other sponsors:
Art for Challenging Times – for class details and registration go to: https://salmonriverfineartscenter.square.site/classes
1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, Acrylic Painting Birch Trees
1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16, Zentangle
1-3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 17, Mixed Media
1-3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, Acrylic Pour- Poppy flowers
Free drawing class every Thursday 6-8 p.m. Registration for this free class is through eventbrite. A link to join the class is sent to all the registered participants typically the day prior to class. These classes are made possible by a donation from Doctors Patricia and Jay Chapman.
The YAE (Young Artist Experience) classes – every Saturday morning for children five and up. Instructors and projects vary weekly. This program is made possible by funding from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation.
“As the community deals with the impacts of this pandemic, financially and emotionally, we are proud to be able to offer an affordable and safe outlet to relieve stress,” says Ann Buchau, board president. “Art of all kinds is so important in our personal healing and growth process – both as an individual and a community.”
For more information visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the art center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.