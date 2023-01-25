Salmon River Winter Festival returns this weekend

PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas.

Enjoy food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges. Competitions kick off on Friday from 4-9 p.m., starting with macaroni and cheese. They continue over the weekend from noon-6 p.m. both days, with chili tasting on Saturday and the wing walk on Sunday.

