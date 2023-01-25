PULASKI – The annual Salmon River Winter Festival returns Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Take advantage of a weekend of family fun and winter activities in Pulaski and the surrounding areas.
Enjoy food samples with the annual macaroni and cheese, chili and chicken wing challenges. Competitions kick off on Friday from 4-9 p.m., starting with macaroni and cheese. They continue over the weekend from noon-6 p.m. both days, with chili tasting on Saturday and the wing walk on Sunday.
Two-wing samples are back for this year’s wing walk, while tasting portions for macaroni and cheese and chili remains at two ounces. Free hot cocoa will be provided at each participating location, courtesy of the Half-Shire Historical Society.
There are a record number of establishments participating in this year’s food competitions.
The following locations are participating in all three challenges:
· Altmar Hotel: 6 Mill St., Altmar, 315-298-5460
· Let’s Go Brandon BBQ, hosted at the Half-Shire Historical Society: 1100 County Route 48, Richland, 315-298-2986
· Richland Hotel: 243 Main St., Richland, 315-298-4381
· Fairways and Dreams: 6927 State Route 3, Richland, 315-509-4542
· LD’s on the River: 4838 Jefferson St., Pulaski, 315-509-4254
· The End Zone Sports Bar: 3435 Maple Ave., Pulaski, 315-298-7788
· 11 North Bar and Grill: 5233 US Route 11, Pulaski, 315-298-5858
· Olde School Pub: 2066 Harwood Dr., Sandy Creek, 315-387-7047
· JD’s Tavern and Grill, 6059 S. Main St., Sandy Creek, 315-387-7001
· Pond Pit BBQ, 8883 State Route 3, Sandy Creek, 315-387-7261
· 3M’s Sandbar and Restaurant: 8431 State Route 3, Pulaski, 315-387-7116
· Kyle’s Wigwam: 45 Wigwam Dr., Pulaski, 315-387-7177
· Taco Bob’s Wayside Inn: 1376 State Route 3, Mannsville, 315-387-3766
· Mill House Market: 3790 State Route 13, Pulaski, 315-298-4104
· Pulaski-Boylston Snowmobile Club: 5001 Jefferson St., Pulaski, 315-298-3522
The following locations are participating in the macaroni and cheese and chili challenges only:
· Amy’s Eddie’s Cove: 28 Lakeshore Rd., Pulaski, 315-387-6828
· Pulaski VFW Post -7289: 4815 Salina St., Pulaski, 315-298-2660
· RiverHouse Restaurant: 4818 Salina St., Pulaski, 315-509-4281
The following location is participating in Saturday’s chili challenge only:
· Ma Barker’s Tavern: 5095 US Route 11, Pulaski, 315-298-2475
Ballots will be sold starting Thursday, Jan. 26 at the Half-Shire Historical Society in Richland and Designs of Elegance in Pulaski for a pre-sale discount of $18 for all three food challenges. Starting Friday, Jan. 27, single-day ballots will be sold at each participating location. Ballots are $5 each for the macaroni and cheese and chili food challenges and $10 for the wing walk.
After casting a vote for favorite foods, head over to Selkirk Shores State Park on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for some winter fun. There will be horse-drawn carriage rides, a kid’s scavenger hunt, winter crafts, snacks and hot cocoa. Weather permitting, a bonfire and free snowshoe rentals will also be offered. If there is snow, the Sandy Pond Sportsman Club will host a snow sculpture competition.
While out and about, check out other happenings nearby. Bring the kids to the Salmon River Fine Arts Center on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to make free colorful snowflakes.
Stop in for some free hot chocolate and coffee at the Half-Shire Historical Society’s craft show and sale, featuring an array of unique items to find. The sale will be held Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Society’s building, located at 1100 County Route 48, Richland.
If there is snow for the festival, the Pulaski-Boyleston Snowmobile Club will offer dog sled rides on Saturday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. for $10 per person. As well as being a participant in all three food challenges, the club will also offer raffles. While there, check out the club, sign up for a membership and grab some club apparel.
Throughout the festival, many establishments participating in the food challenges will also have live entertainment.
LD’s on the River will have Brett Falso performing on Saturday from 2-5 p.m., as well as Dam Dog on Sunday at 2 p.m. Crazy Al Karaoke will be at Ma Barker’s Tavern from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and the Mr. Monkey Duo will perform at the Pond Pit BBQ from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday. Hell Fish will perform at Fairways and Dreams at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 North Bar and Grill will have Joe Battles on Friday from 7-10 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Other establishments are still arranging their entertainment schedule, so visit the Salmon River Winter Festival Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountywintercarnival/ for updated entertainment information.
On Sunday, the Lake Ontario Broom Riders will perform a dance at 2 p.m. at the Richland Hotel to raise awareness for Erin’s Angels, a charity that helps provide food to local children in need. The Richland Hotel will also have a free juke box for all three days of the festival.
The Salmon River Winter Festival is an annual event put on by the Half-Shire Historical Society. Proceeds from the food challenges will go toward the Society’s Emma Schroeder Scholarship, which is given to an exceptional graduating senior in Pulaski. Additional proceeds will contribute to relocation costs of a railroad depot to the society’s property in Richland.
For a complete schedule of Salmon River Winter Festival activities, visit https://www.facebook.com/OswegoCountywintercarnival/ or contact Shawn Doyle at spdinpul@hotmail.com or 315-602-6388.
