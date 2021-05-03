WATERTOWN — Regal Stadium 12, the movie theater in the Salmon Run Mall, will finally reopen Friday, while the mall also is expanding its hours.
The theater closed some nine months ago after the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March. But it appeared it might never reopen after Regal, the second biggest movie theater operators in the country with more than 7,000 screens, announced it was closing all of its screens in the United States.
In April, the movie chain announced it was beginning to reopen theaters across the country in a phased-in approach. Regal has not announced what movies will be shown at the mall, according to its website.
The news that Regal was again showing movies comes at a time when Salmon Run Mall is beginning to expand its hours in a phased-in approach.
Beginning Friday, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Thursdays to Saturdays, while remaining at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Mondays to Wednesdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
During the second phase of the new hours, which will begin June 28, the mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Mondays to Saturdays and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing throughout the center, combined with increased vaccination rollout, the re-opening of our Regal theater on May 7th, and the customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to begin ramping back to regular operating hours in the coming days,” said Karla Woods, mall marketing manager.
Some entertainment venues may continue to offer extended hours into the evening and are guests are encouraged to call ahead to confirm a specific venue’s hours of operation or visit the center’s online directory at www.shopsalmonrunmall.com
The expansion of hours has also created a number of available open positions at many Salmon Run Mall businesses. For an updated list of who’s hiring, visit www.shopsalmonrunmall.com/jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.