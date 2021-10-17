WATERTOWN — Even though the Salmon Run Mall will not be holding its usual mall trick-or-treat event, there will be plenty of activities over Halloween weekend for children.
Zero Latency is offering an “Undead Arena” Tournament from Oct. 28 to 31. The cost to enter the tournament is $29. There will be Zero Latency gift cards for first, second, and third place winners.
First place will receive four gift cards, valued at $200; second place will receive 3 gift cards, valued at $70; and third place will receive one gift card, valued at $50. To register, visit Zero Latency on Facebook.
The Magick Apothecary will be hosting a “Witches Dance” flash mob on Oct. 30, with a time to be announced. A craft activity for kids will be available all day.
Also on Oct. 30, Paint It Pottery will have a painting activity for children.
XTreme Cornhole will have goodie bags available for children who play a round of corn hole with their family, and Planet Fitness will have an activity table set up throughout the day.
Redemption Designz will be hosting pumpkin carving and painting for families from 5 to 8 p.m. nightly Oct. 28 to 30. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for kids to cover material costs. Redemption Designz is requesting participants register ahead of time at the store as space is limited.
