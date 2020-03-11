Sandy Creek to stage ‘High School Musical’ March 13-14

SANDY CREEK - The musical that shows “We’re All in This Together” is coming to the Sandy Creek High School auditorium this week.
Sandy Creek students are set to stage Disney’s “High School Musical” at 7 p.m. on March 13 and 14.
Tickets are available at the door only and are $7 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens and free for children less than five. The show will be performed in Sandy Creek High School’s auditorium, located at 124 Salisbury St., Sandy Creek.
The powerful and uplifting story that encourages viewers to not stick to the status quo and be yourself is based on the Disney Channel classic of the same name.
The cast list includes Tyler Stone (as Troy Bolton), Daltyn Landas (Chad Danforth), Chris Bower (Zeke Baylor), Emily Ward (Sharpay Evans), Aldyn Landas (Ryan Evans), Cailey Robbins (Gabriella Montez), Alexia Phillips (Taylor McKessie), Jessica Graham (Martha Cox), Nathan Lucas (Jason), Ryan Landphere (Jock), Cade Stoker (James), Caitlin Wagar (Susan), Natalie LaCelle (Cathy), Caitlin Hobbs (Alaina), McKenna Brown (Cyndra), Reegan Macklen (Kratnoff) and Ashleigh Rosenbaum (Braniac).
Others in the cast of “High School Musical” include Sydney Cook (Jackie Scott), Emily Yousey (Kelsi Neilson), Madison Brown (Ms. Darbus), Nikolai Rosenbaum (Coach Bolton), Abrielle Soluri (Ripper), Ryan Robbins (Mongo), Perle Convey (Skaterdude) and Allyson Mulpagano (Skaterdude). Sophia Luce, Abby Chen, Emma McDougal, Piper Phillips, Abagail Balcom, Sophie Harris and Elizabeth Hobbs all play cheerleaders in the musical.
Stage crew includes Faith White, McKenzie Kwak, Hailey Norton and Kenneth Burd. Kaley Scheppard and Evelyn Bice handle the lights and sound, while Dylan Hall, Keara Doyle and Taylor Mullin take care of hair and makeup. Charles Worden is doing set construction and painting, and Martin Scoville is helping with the painting.
The band includes Sandy Machuga (keyboard 1), Elena Mascaro (keyboard 2), Mark Tallents (guitar), Brian Beaudin (electric bass), Tom Artini (drums) and Tom Norton (percussion).
The show is co-directed by Sandy Machuga and Valerie Marshall, and is choreographed by Jason Bumpus.
