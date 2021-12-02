Santa arrives in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE - In conjunction with the 74th annual tree lighting, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at Goettel Community Park in Central Square from 5:45-6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5.
The village of Central Square has decided this will be a drive through event, no carols, refreshments, etc.
Instead, families are invited to enter the north driveway of Goettel Community Park and drive through to see Santa and Mrs. Claus. Children can talk to them from their vehicles, receive candy canes and leave Christmas letters if they wish. Include complete name and mailing address on letter if a child would like a response.
