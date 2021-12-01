OSWEGO – Hundreds of Oswegonians turned out in the cold, clear night Saturday, Nov. 27 for the city’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting. Santa himself made an appearance and was captured on film, so to speak, in a rare speeding blur of a photo that proved positively what’s been written and said, “and when he laughed it shook like a bowlful of jelly.”
You can see him here among other photos from the festivities.
