MALONE — An annual sign of the season, the holiday gala welcomed families to Arsenal Green Saturday afternoon during the first weekend of December.
Santa in the Park, an event that has been held for over 30 years, was put on by the Malone Chamber of Commerce.
Volunteers and chamber board members assisted Santa throughout the afternoon of the family gathering, distributing candy canes, in addition to sweets and warm drinks to visitors.
Mary Scharf, president of the Malone Chamber of Commerce, said the event ran from 1 to 3 p.m.
Scharf credited the volunteers at the afternoon gathering for making this year’s event possible and said she enjoys putting on these types of events for the community through the chamber of commerce.
“I enjoy doing things for the community,” Scharf said, “Giving back to the community, which is what all these things are about.”
Scharf said in past years the event has drawn about 200 children but numbers were lower last year due to the ongoing pandemic, and she believes attendance at this year’s event was impacted by the pandemic as well.
Light snow fell on and off during this year’s Santa in the Park event.
“It was really festive,” Gary Brown, a volunteer with the chamber, said.
In addition to cookies donated by Freihofer’s Bakery Outlet, and hot chocolate from Dunkin Donuts and Stewart’s, children attending Santa in the Park got gifts, mittens, donated to the event by IBC.
“They are really nice mittens,” Scharf said.
Scharf said she was glad Saturday’s weather wasn’t bitterly cold, adding almost every year of the event it has been warm enough to hold outside, at the park’s gazebo.
“One year it was really cold and we held it at the community college,” Scharf said, “It was almost 20 below.”
