OGDENSBURG — Santa’s Circus – the magical world where dreams come true – will be presented Sunday afternoon Dec.15 by Ogdensburg Command Performances. Curtain time is 4 p.m. in George Hall Auditorium at Ogdensburg Free Academy. For tickets, $19 to $43 with discounts for seniors, students, groups of 15 and more, and “Friends,”call 315-393-2625 or visit ILoveTheatre.org.
This brand-new spectacular production has over 30 performers including dancers, jugglers, tightrope walkers, contortionists, magicians, comedians, clowns, and trapeze artists. Breathtaking stunts, amazing skills, magic, illusions, comedy, and the unexpected await. Glittering costumes and the beautifully decorated set capture the essence of Christmas.
Santa’s Circus is the story of an orphaned girl who has stopped believing in Christmas. She takes an extraordinary adventure to the North Pole and learns the spirit of Christmas never disappears for those who believe. She encounters wonderful characters such as snowmen, penguins, angels, reindeer, toy soldiers, gingerbread men, and of course Santa himself.
Founder and director Francisco Javier Santos is the eighth generation of a family dedicated to live entertainment. From a young age Javier has been active in the best circus shows around the world, performing on five continents the ancient discipline of Icarian Games. His work stands out for its unique style and technique. He has taken part in numerous prestigious international festivals and has been the recipient of many awards, honors and nominations. Javier studied production and creation at the Commercial Theater Institute Broadway. He also starred in the TV series Fire Within which won the 2003 Emmy Award for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program. Since that time his performance has been witnessed by more than 9 million people around the world touring with Cirque du Soleil. Javier is continuously developing customized concepts for International Special Events. He also created the new International production titled The Vampire Cirque.
Costume and set designer Lisbeth Salazar has more than 20 years experience as a successful fashion designer, visual merchandiser, special event designer, brand builder, and consultant. After establishing her own lifestyle stores, Via Satellite in Caracus Venezuela and Elite in Miami Florida, Lisbeth escalated her competitive abilities and built Lisbeth Salazar Consulting Agency and created LIVE305 Ultimate Event Experience. She designs to suit the specific communication needs of any project. While her passion lies in developing trendy and fancy designs, she is also fluent in the many nuances of business entertainment and has an intrinsic understanding of stage design. Lisbeth Salazar is known for her instinct of pop cultural phenomena, an edgy and engaging sense of style, and her proven gift for unleashing creativity.
This performance is made possible with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.
