OSWEGO - City of Oswego Mayor William Barlow announced that the city of Oswego will bring back the “Santa Slow Roll” again this year as part of a package of holiday spirit events and initiatives. The “Santa Slow Roll”, first started in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, uses the Oswego Fire Department to escort Santa around the Oswego community to greet families along the route, accept gift lists, and hand out candy canes.
The Oswego Police Department, Fire Department, and Mayor Barlow will join Santa cruising on the east side of Oswego beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Saturday, Dec. 3 the slow roll will cover the west side, again beginning at 5:30 p.m. To view the route and estimated times at certain check points along the route, visit the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page. Note, all times are estimated and subject to change based on crowd sizes. Families hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa are encouraged to meet at one of the identified checkpoints, but Santa will also stop in other spots along the route pending crowd size.
