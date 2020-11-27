CANTON — In a special dispatch from the desk of Kris Kringle, the Canton Fire Department has been called to escort Santa Claus through the village Saturday afternoon, with mutual aid from Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.
With Fire Chief Robert M. Crowe and Sparky the Dalmatian Fire Dog, Mr. Claus will ride in Engine No. 9, Canton’s antique truck, from noon to 2 p.m. in place of the annual gathering on the Canton Village Green.
The route begins at the fire station, 77 Riverside Drive, and will continue:
Fairlane to Rushton, Haley, Woods and Crary drives
State to Farmer streets, right on Judson Street, right on Cleaveland Avenue
Left on Mildon Road, left on Goodrich Street, left on Judson Street
Right on Pleasant Street to East Main Street
Down East Main Street to College Street, right on Elm Street, left on Park Street
Right on Maple Street, right on Miner Street Road, right on Lincoln Street
Left on Park, left on West, left on Miner
Right on Lincoln, right on Buck Street, left on Miner, out to Main
Left on East Main, right on Gouverneur Street
Right on Law Lane, right on Route 11, right on Commerce Lane to Martin tract
Back down Main to Court Street, left on Pearl Street, right on State
Left on Prospect Street, right onto Riverside Drive and back to the fire station.
