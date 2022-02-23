Sarah Galvin wins the Don McCann Playwriting Competition

OSWEGO - Don McCann was a life time resident of the city of Oswego, advertising manager for the Palladium-Times for many years, and life-long member of the Oswego Players. McCann loved all aspects of theater. Over the years he acted in many productions of the Oswego Players, held various officer’s positions on the board of directors, and directed many of the group’s productions through the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. He also wrote a number of plays himself and held the position of historian for the group for decades.
In honor of McCann’s numerous contributions to the Oswego Players, the group sponsors the Don McCann Playwriting Competition each year. Playwrights from around the county are invited to submit an original one-act play for judging. This year’s competition saw several very impressive submissions. The group’s Playwriting Committee announced Sarah Galvin as the 2022 award recipient for her play, “Candy.”
The Oswego Players will host a special open house in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Barbara Donahue Dr., Oswego, featuring Galvin’s award-winning play, titled “Candy” at 7:30 p.m. on March 4. In lieu of tickets, patrons will be asked to make a donation to the McCann competition.
The event will start with a meet and greet with refreshments followed by an 8 p.m. program to include:
“The Universal Language” A short play directed by Norm Berlin III;
Improv Games with Audience Participation; and
“Candy” by Sarah Galvin
For more information log onto: www.oswegoplayers.com
