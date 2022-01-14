SARANAC LAKE — Applications for the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Gala Parade are now available online at www.saranaclakewintercarnival.com and can be picked up at the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 39 Main St.
The Winter Carnival Committee is also seeking participants to build holes for the Arctic Golf Build-an-Obstacle Contest and is announcing a Cornhole on Ice tournament to be held during the carnival.
The “Totally ’80s” themed Winter Carnival will be held for 10 days, from Feb. 4 to 13.
At the Gala Parade on Saturday, Feb. 12, there will be trophies awarded for floats and walking units in six different categories — business, civic or volunteer group, youth group, school group, independent group and animal unit — as well as the Louis Fobare Trophy for Best in Parade.
Parade participants are encouraged to start their planning now. Entries are rated on the following: theme matches “Totally ’80s,” sound system, live music, choreography, costumes, float decoration, creativity and unusual item.
Completed parade applications can be emailed to jkbranch@roadrunner.com, dropped off at the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce or mailed to the Winter Carnival Parade Committee at PO Box 829, Saranac Lake, NY 12983, no later than Feb. 9.
“We encourage people to get their applications in early so they can join the festivities,” Winter Carnival Chairman Jeff Branch said.
An Arctic Golf Build-an-Obstacle Contest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Prescott Park next to Lake Flower Boat Launch.
Participants will let their creativity flow in the snow by building a miniature golf course for the Arctic Golf event.
All contestants are welcome, and community businesses, groups and organizations are encouraged to participate. Awards will be given to the three most creative obstacles.
The Women’s Civic Chamber will hold a Cornhole on Ice tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Saranac Waterfront Lodge. There is a $40 entry fee per team of two people.
