SARANAC LAKE — “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau has released his button design for the 2022 Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.
Using the Winter Carnival’s designated theme “Totally ’80s,” Trudeau’s illustration shows “Doonesbury” character J.J. sitting in the iconic 1980s DeLorean time machine with the date set to Feb. 4, 2022. Trudeau, who was raised in Saranac Lake, has created the Winter Carnival button design since 1981 to benefit the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival.
The button costs $5 and is available at several merchants in Saranac Lake. They are also available through mail order by sending a check payable to Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee, Attention: Heather Rudsil, P.O. Box 566, Saranac Lake, N.Y. 12983. This mailing address is different than in the past.
Past Winter Carnival buttons are also available for $5. For more information, contact Barb Martin at 518-891-2382. There is an additional cost for shipping based on quantity of buttons ordered: one to four, $4; five to eight, $6; nine or more, $7. Prices are subject to change.
Winter Carnival buttons are one of the longest-running traditions at the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival. The buttons are collected by residents and visitors every year and have a devoted following of those who enjoy capturing a piece of Winter Carnival history.
