CLAYTON — The Washington, D.C.,-based political satire group the Capitol Steps announced Wednesday that it is shutting down.
The group, which “puts the MOCK in democracy,” has performed in front of sold out crowds at the Clayton Opera House for the past several seasons of the Thousand Islands Performing Arts Fund series.
“They were part of our 2021, season rescheduled from the 2020 season,” said TIPAF executive director Julie R. Garnsey. “We had them set for two nights in July.”
It would have been the sixth consecutive year of the series that the group would have performed in Clayton.
Mrs. Garnsey was saddened to find out about the group’s demise.
“It’s unfortunate because they are an audience favorite and have always filled the house,” she said. “We will be looking for something to fill their slot, but are not sure what that is at this time.”
The Capitol Steps issued a press release Wednesday noting the pandemic played a role in their decision to suspend operations.
“Like many in the entertainment business, we simply weren’t built to survive going a year or more without live performances,” the group said.
However, their “office” at capsteps.com will be open, where it will continue to sell compact discs.
The Capitol Steps began as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize the very people and places that employed them. It was founded in December 1981 when some staffers for Sen. Charles Percy were planning entertainment for a Christmas party.
The group has recorded over 35 albums, including their latest, “The Lyin’ Kings.” They’ve been featured on NBC, CBS, ABC, and PBS, and can be heard twice a year on National Public Radio stations nationwide during their “Politics Takes a Holiday” radio specials.
