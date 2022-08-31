‘Saturday In The Park’ concert, Sept. 3, features Montalbano Quartet and free ice cream

The Fulton Jazz Festival will sponsor ‘Saturday in the Park,’ a free concert, Sept. 3, at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. Fourhth St.,” said festival president Joe Cortini. “The concert, which will feature the Rick and Julie Montalbano (pictured), with percussionist Joe Cortini and bassist Matt Vacanti, is made possible with funding from the Music Performance Trust Fund. It runs from 2-3 p.m. and also offers free ice cream to concert-goers sponsored by the Fulton Lions Club and Cortini Shoe Store.” Photo: Rick Montalbano

FULTON, NY – The Fulton Jazz Festival will sponsor ‘Saturday in the Park,’ a free concert, Sept. 3, at Fulton’s Voorhees Park, 168 E. Fourth St.,” said festival president Joe Cortini.

“The concert, which will feature the husband/wife team of Rick Montalbano and Julie Falatico, is made possible with funding from the Music Performance Trust Fund, runs from 2-3 p.m. and also offers free ice cream sponsored by the Fulton Lions Club and Cortini Shoe Store,” Cortini said. Concert logistics assistance is courtesy of the city of Fulton and Fulton Parks and Recreation. Performing with the Montalbanos will be Joe Cortini on drums, and Matt Vacanti on bass, both of whom are members of Jazz Mafia and are well-known and respected in the Central NY music community.

