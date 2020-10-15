Saturday morning youth art to begin at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center

PULASKI — The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is launching their Young Artist Experience or YAE program (pronounced “yay”) beginning Oct. 17 for children between the ages of five and 10. The program will offer weekly classes every Saturday morning that encourages personal growth through art. Because of the age range, art projects may be modified or challenges offered to suit each student’s age and ability.
Cost is $5 per class and only one additional dollar for each sibling. To make sure that this program is accessible to everyone, scholarships are also available to cover the full cost for families with financial hardships. The fee is basically to prevent “no-shows” since the class size is limited to only six students in order to comply with social distancing guidelines. (Masks will be required.) Weekly sign up is required and early registration is encouraged since space is limited. Sign up online at https://salmonriverfineartscenter.square.site/classes or in person during gallery hours at 4848 Jefferson St. In Pulaski.
The program is funded by a grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and spearheaded by a dedicated group of board members who have been working hard to convert a storage room at the art center into a classroom. “It will be a space for the whole community to enjoy,” says Ann Buchau, president of the board at the art center “but it was designed for the young artist.” The mission of the program is “to create a positive environment to explore art, encourage creativity and personal growth, where everyone feels included, valued, and encouraged for their ideas.”
Lessons will incorporate an element of mindfulness as well as help develop skills and techniques, as a means to find their authentic selves through the creation of art.
The center plans to also open a 3-D pottery studio and will offer classes for youth 11 and up, in addition to the five-10 age group later this year. The center had originally planned to open both studios at the same time, but due to COVID the pottery equipment has been delayed. Once the pottery studio is completed, each age group will alternate between the 2-D and 3-D studios every three weeks to allow both age groups an opportunity to explore different art mediums.
“Art is a wonderful way to nurture personal growth, release stress and increase self esteem,” says Buchau. “There really isn’t a lot in this area that kids of all ages and backgrounds can experience together. We are grateful and honored to be able to offer this to the community,”
The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization, located in Pulaski, offering volunteer driven community art programs, hands-on workshops, and art shows that help educate and enrich our community. The art center and gallery is open Thursdays and Fridays noon-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information visit the art center or call 315-298-7007 or visit salmonriverfineartscenter.com or the art center’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SalmonRiverFineArtsCenter/.
