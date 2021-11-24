Comedian Peter Aykroyd, best known for his time on “Saturday Night Live,” where “Blues Brothers” sibling Dan also starred, has died, the sketch comedy show announced early Sunday.
He was 66.
Aykroyd began his comedy career on “SCTV” before joining “SNL” in 1979 as a featured player and writer, joining his younger brother.
In 1980, he and other “SNL” writers earned an Emmy nomination for outstanding writing in a variety or music program.
Aykroyd also had roles in movies like “Java Junkie,” “Coneheads,” “Spies Like Us” and “Justice.”
Together, the Aykroyd brothers co-wrote the 1991 movie “Nothing but Trouble,” a black comedy horror film starring Demi Moore, Chevy Chase and John Candy.
Aykroyd also co-created Canadian sci-fi drama “Psi Factor: Chronicles of the Paranormal,” which ran for 88 episodes in the late ’90s.
He was set to voice Elwood Blues in the 1997 “The Blues Brothers Animated Series,” alongside Jim Belushi, but the show never aired.
Through his publicist, Dan Aykroyd told USA Today that his brother died from “septicemia from an internal infection precipitated by an untreated abdominal hernia.”
