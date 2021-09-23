Ladies and gentlemen... Kim Kardashian.
On Wednesday, “Saturday Night Live” unveiled its October lineup of hosts, including none other than reality-TV star and beauty mogul Kardashian, who will take the 30 Rock stage for the first time next month.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum will make her “SNL” hosting debut Oct. 9 alongside musical guest Halsey, who will perform on the longrunning sketch-comedy program for the fourth time.
Rounding out the October programming schedule are Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves (Oct. 2), Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug (Oct. 16) and Jason Sudeikis and musical guest Brandi Carlile (Oct. 23).
Much like Kardashian, “Loki” star Wilson, “No Time to Die” star Malek and “Ted Lasso” star Sudeikis have never before hosted an episode of the NBC series. Newly minted Emmy winner Sudeikis, however, was repertory cast member on “SNL” from 2006 to 2013.
Unlike Halsey, “The Joke” hit-maker Carlile and “Go Crazy” artist Young Thug will bring their music to the historic New York venue for the first time. Country singer Musgraves, who recently released her fourth studio album, “Star-Crossed,” has performed on the show once before.
The casting announcement comes days after “SNL” won Emmy Awards for variety sketch series, guest actress in a comedy (Maya Rudolph) and guest actor in a comedy (Dave Chappelle) at unday’s ceremony.
While accepting the award for variety sketch series, “SNL” executive producer Lorne Michaels saluted former “Weekend Update” anchor Norm Macdonald, who died last week at age 61 after a private battle with cancer.
“Weekend Update has been part of SNL for 46 seasons. And here I’d like to pay tribute to one of the best we ever had, Norm Macdonald.”
The 47th season premiere of “SNL” — featuring Wilson and Musgraves — airs Oct. 2 on NBC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.