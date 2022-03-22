Savannah Sipping Society opens in April

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players’ season opener, “The Savannah Sipping Society,” opens in a few weeks.
The play takes place in Savannah Georgia where four unique southern gals decide the best way to handle any life crisis begins with happy hour. Drawn together by fate, they strike out to intentionally embrace new life experiences with hilarious results. They discover that husbands, careers, and firm fannies may slip away but good friendships have staying power.
So let’s introduce people to the Ladies of the Sipping Society. First there is Randa (Sherri Metz). Randa is an uptight, workaholic perfectionist who recently had a meltdown at her architectural firm, was fired and escorted off the premises.
Next is Dot (Beth DeRouse), a recent widow, a put-together senior who’s quietly angry at her husband’s untimely death just after he retires, and all their plans go poof.
Marlafaye (Beverly Murtha) is a boisterous, earthy Texas girl who recently moved from Texas to start a new life after her husband took up with a 20-something.
The Sippers are rounded off with the likes of Jinx (Gina Wentworth) an overly enthusiastic, spunky manicurist, who brings yet another level of misfit to the group by trying to convince the ladies to become the first customers in her life coach business.
They are waiting to tell their stories for anyone who will listen.
Tickets are on sale now by calling the box office at 315-343-5138 or by logging onto the Oswego Players’ website at: oswegoplayers.org.
This comedy runs April 1, 2, 8, 9 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3, 10 at 2 p.m. They are in the Civic Arts Center, 30 Donahue Dr. Oswego. Ticket prices are: $15 adults, $10 seniors and Students.
