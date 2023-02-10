0210_OCW_ Sawyer Fredericks.jpg

Sawyer Fredericks. Provided by artist.

OSWEGO COUNTY - On Feb. 11 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Sawyer Fredericks to the main stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.

Americana singer-songwriter, Fredericks, hailing from his family farm in central New York state, cut his teeth at the age of 13, playing local farmers markets, open mics, and iconic New York Venues like Caffe Lena, the Towne Crier Cafe, and The Bitter End. With his deep, beyond-his-years original lyrics and melodies, raw, soulful vocals, and powerful live performances, Fredericks seemed an unlikely match for reality TV, but having been scouted by casting directors at 15, he quickly won over broad audiences with his genuine delivery and unique arrangements of classic songs, going on to win season 8 of NBC’s The Voice.

