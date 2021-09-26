SANDY CREEK - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is accepting registrations for a Scarecrow Contest held during the Agriculture Society of Oswego County’s Family Fall Festival.
The contest will run from 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 until 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.
The entries should be set up between 1-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1. Awards will be announced at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. The Family Fall Festival is being held at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek.
Scarecrows should be family friendly and entirely original. They should be between four and seven feet tall and able to be displayed outdoors on a grassy area. Participants will set up their scarecrow and must supply the pole, chair, base, or other items that will support and anchor it. All construction materials are the responsibility of the contestants.
Scarecrows will be judged on originality, workmanship and general appearance. The contest is open to all clubs, groups, organizations, businesses, families and individuals. The Agriculture Society of Oswego County and Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County are not responsible for lost, stolen, or damaged items.
There are five categories people can participate in: individual youth (12 years of age and younger), individual youth (13-18 years of age), more than one youth (any ages), family, and adult group/club or business. Pre-register by Thursday, Sept. 30.
From more information and registration, visit the following website: http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events/2021/10/01/scarecrow-contest-at-the-fall-festival or contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Program at 315-963-7286 or email at lcr23@cornell.edu.
Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
