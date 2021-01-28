Save the River conference begins Saturday online

CLAYTON — The annual Save the River Winter Environmental Conference will exclusively take place online.

Five topics across three days of presentations, as well as annual award announcements, comprise this year’s virtual series that begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, continues Wednesday and concludes Saturday, Feb. 6.

Register at www.savetheriver.org. There is a suggested registration fee of $25 for Zoom links.

The schedule of events:

Saturday

10 a.m. Conference Opens

10:15 a.m. Eric Murdock: “Innovative Approaches to Installing Septic Systems at Challenging Sites”

10:45 a.m. Friend of the River Award Announcement

11 a.m. Jessica Jock: “Investigations of the Relationship Between Native Mussels and Dreissenids in St. Lawrence River Tributaries”

Wednesday, Feb. 3

6 p.m. Daily Opening

6:10 p.m. How Save The River Has Reimagined Our Education Programs

Saturday, Feb. 6

10 a.m. Daily Opening

10:05 a.m. Lawrence Gunther: “Health and Current Status of the St. Lawrence River Fishery”

10:35 a.m. Dan Tack Award Announcement

10:45 a.m. Rachel Schultz: “Dynamics of Lake Ontario Coastal Wetlands”

