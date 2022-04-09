School spring break programs at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

WILLIAMSTOWN - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will host guided spring nature walks at 10 a.m. on April 12 and at 2:30 p.m. on April 13. Environmental educators will lead the group around the nature center searching for signs of spring. While on the walk, participants might hear a variety of songbirds singing, see birds starting to create their nests, or see trees and flowers starting to bud, all signs of warmer days ahead. This family-oriented program will start or end with a book reading and or a simple craft.
Birds, reptiles, and amphibians all hatch out of eggs. In Oswego County, most of these eggs are laid in spring. At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will host a geocaching egg hunt. This family-oriented program will teach participants how to use a GPS unit and then hunt for plastic eggs in the woods. Bring own GPS unit or borrow a GPS unit from Oswego County 4-H for the duration of the program. Each unit will be programmed to search for three special eggs.
The fee for each of these programs is $4 per person, up to $12 per family, and children under three are free! Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at
http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183, between County Routes 69 and 13 near Williamstown. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
