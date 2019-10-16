WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Center of Northern New York will host an astronomy night at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Perch River Wildlife Management Area just north of Watertown.
This will be an opportunity to look through a telescope at a variety of celestial phenomena, including Saturn with its rings. Guests may also see a few meteors from the Orionids meteor shower — particles left over from Halley’s Comet.
Sci-Tech staff will be on hand to help participants explore the nighttime sky, view the planets through a telescope, find constellations and to discover how to use the stars for navigation.
In the case of overcast skies, the astronomy evening will be canceled. In that case, a recording to that fact will be placed on the Sci-Tech astronomy observing phone line at 315-788-2738.
Please note that there are no restrooms or any other facilities near the observing site and that no alcoholic beverages are permitted. Guests should dress warmly.
The Sci-Tech Center, 154 Stone St. just off the Public Square in Watertown, is northern New York’s “hands-on” science museum. It features more than 40 participatory exhibits for all ages.
Directions to the wildlife management area: From exit 47 of Route 81, follow Route 12 north for 6.5 miles. Turn right onto Vaadi Road. The air monitoring site is just 0.2 miles on the left, and a crew will be set up in its parking lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.