WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Museum of Northern New York, 154 Stone St., will be open on Presidents’ Day, as well as other extra days during the February school break. Sci-Tech will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week.
MALONE — The lobby of the Community Bank branch at 10 Elm St. in the village of Malone will close its doors for good on April 3. The bank’s other location in the village, on West Main Street, will remain open. The two branches are less than half a mile from one another.
