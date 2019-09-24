WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Museum of Northern New York will host a “Signs and Symptoms” workshop at 11 a.m. Oct. 5.
Did you ever wonder what the doctor was listening to with that stethoscope on your chest? What about the blood pressure cuff ... what does it do? Learn about these tools and many more in this introduction to the world of medicine and medical technology.
Although designed for children ages 9 and up, this workshop is open to adults as well. The workshop fee of $6 includes admission to Sci-Tech exhibits that day. Reservations can be made by calling 315-788-1340.
Along with the workshop inside Sci-Tech, Guilfoil Ambulance Squad will park an ambulance outside Sci-Tech, 154 Stone St., and display some of the medical technology their emergency medical staff uses.
