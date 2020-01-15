WATERTOWN — The Sci-Tech Center plans two opportunities for a free visit to the “hands-on” science museum, 154 Stone St.
On Saturday, the First United Methodist Church of Watertown will sponsor free admission for everyone.
Starting at 1 p.m., all visitors will be admitted free, up to the capacity of the museum. In addition, Sci-Tech’s science gift shop will offer a 10% discount on purchases.
“We thank the First United Methodist Church for this wonderful gift to our north country community,” Sci-Tech director Steve Karon said in a news release.
The second free visit opportunity will be on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, when Sci-Tech will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Any student who brings in a newspaper or magazine clipping that mentions Mr. King will receive free admission that day.
The center features exhibits, classes, workshops and outreach programming for children and adults and is open year-round. It partners with more than 360 other science museums around the world (22 in New York) that offer free admission to Sci-Tech members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.