FULTON — The return of the writer’s group Help Words Come Alive hosted by Peter Mahan at the CNY Community Arts Center will be postponed until further notice.
“With everything that’s been said in the news recently about another COVID surge expected after the New Year, I’m adopting the position that our table reads at the CNY Community Arts Center will be on hiatus until further notice. That may be as early as February, but that’s probably a bit too optimistic. However, I would like to make it very clear that the group Help Words Come Alive still burns brightly in my heart and I have every intention of continuing,” said Mahan.
The groups first two meetings were held in January and February of 2020 and then the pandemic hit, shutting them down until the fall when they began meetings in September and October. Those meetings saw not only an increase in attendance but also a larger meeting space that allowed for some required social distancing. Due to a new surge in positive cases on the uptick in the community, the meetings for November and December were not held.
“We are eager for this group to succeed,” said Nancy Fox, Executive Director, “and we certainly support this difficult decision. We look forward to future collaborations premiering independent films that may find their beginnings in this group, just as we all eagerly await the day it is safe to meet again.”
For more information about the group or the organization, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).
