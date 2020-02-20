Sculpture series to open Feb. 28 in Tyler Art Gallery

OSWEGO - “Mortals and Gods,” featuring the sculpture work of SUNY Oswego art faculty Benjamin Entner, will open Feb. 28 in the college’s Tyler Art Gallery.
An opening reception, free and open to the public, will take place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 6, in the gallery. The exhibition will run through March 28.
“Mortals and Gods” is a new series that translates the artifacts of childhood memory and experience into fragmentary ruins of Greco-Roman sculpture. Focusing initially on the portrait bust, the series presents several toy heads that have been reinterpreted as monumental sculpture and presented as if in the classical wing of the aging museum of the mind, Entner wrote.
The series is the creative output of fall 2019 sabbatical research by Entner, an associate professor of art who specializes in sculpture and art history.
Tyler Art Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. It is closed Mondays, during college breaks and holidays.
For more information, visit oswego.edu/tyler-art-gallery or call 315-312-2112.
