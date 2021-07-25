OGDENSBURG — There was a wine, arts and craft show, a Wild West barbecue, a canoe race, fishing derbies and a cornhole tournament.
That didn’t include all of the opening weekend events that kicked off the 60th annual Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival.
With 36 vendors at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center, the Seaway Festival’s Wine, Arts & Craft Show was a popular destination Saturday as a steady flow of people were making their way into the arena to see a real mixture of crafts and merchandise. The show was held Sunday as well.
One of those vendors, River Myst Winery, 9830 Route 37, Ogdensburg, was there to show support for the community and the festival offering wine samples and slushies on a humid summer day.
“It’s a great event for the community,” said Randy LaMay, who runs the business with his wife, Denise, who was handling wine samples.
“It’s a good turnout, good to see people coming in and out all day. It’s nice to see people come out and support our local vendors,” he said.
Friends Mary Beth Demers, Ogdensburg, and Ellen Clark, a native of Ogdensburg who lives in Summerfield, Fla., were taking in the show and were just enjoying being able to see the vendors after being shut in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Seaway Festival for the first time in its existence was not held in 2020 and the committee decided upon a fitting theme for this year’s festival — “Let’s Beat The COVID Blues!”
“It’s nice to see people out and about again,” said Ms. Demers, adding that she was “looking forward to the fireworks and parade and other things that are happening.”
Ms. Clark is looking to experience the fireworks Friday night, touted by Seaway Festival organizers as the biggest show in the 60 years of its existence, while out on her boat on the St. Lawrence River.
“That will make it a new experience,” she said.
Earlier Saturday morning, youth of all ages lined the city docks for the annual kids fishing derby. Derby committee member Greg Denny said the kids had fun catching everything from minnows to gobies, rock bass and smallmouth bass. They had a total of 77 entries for the event and every youth took home a prize.
“We had a good day. It was good to get the derby back here in the Greenbelt. The fishing was a little slow but it will get better. We had a prize for everyone which was biggest thing,” said Mr. Denny. “We have great sponsors who give us the money to buy prizes and the St. Lawrence Valley Sportsmen’s Club donated the worms.”
The Seaway Festival’s Remington RIP Friot Canoe Race began at the Heuvelton Boat Launch with paddlers traveling 10-miles down the Oswegatchie River ending at the small launch under the Spring Street bridge in Ogdensburg. James Mallory, Rochester, had one of the fastest ever recorded on the course when it was all over at 1 hour and 21 minutes. Eleven boats took part in the race.
“This is a great race and a great course and the water was high on the rapids so I was able to go straight through. I usually average about eight miles per hour but I think I was a little faster today,” said Mr. Mallory, who traveled from Rochester to compete in the festival race and continued on to race in an event in Blue Mountain Lake on Sunday.
Mr. Mallory is preparing for a national event in Warren, Pa., which is usually 12 miles in length.
“This was a good race for me today. I like to compete in all of the St. Lawrence Valley Paddlers races, they are good people and they always run good races,” said Mr. Mallory.
On Sunday, Parkey Piercey’s PCP-BBQ Catering was the showcase of Fred’s Wild Wild West BBQ at the Frederic Remington Art Museum. Sponsored by Lipton Teas, the event offered some live music and a tour of the museum.
“We’re really excited, this is the ninth year that Lipon Teas has sponsored the Wild Wild West BBQ,” said Lora A. Nadolski, executive director of the museum, adding, “It gets the community out and about with good food, good music on the lawn and they can go through the museum.”
After just a half an hour, almost half of the barbecue meals had been accounted for as groups would pick up take-out orders or eat under a tent on the museum’s lawn.
At the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge, the pace was fast and furious during the first round of the Seaway Festival’s first annual cornhole tournament. With 17 teams entered, the tournament showed off the cornhole skills of local competitors.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said Kevin N. Woods, Ogdensburg, who was partnered with his wife, Nikki A.
Although they lost in the first round of competition, they were ready to give it a shot in the double elimination format.
“Everyone here is supporting the Seaway Festival,” said Mrs. Woods, who added with a smile, “I definitely did better in practice.”
John R. Beaulieu and Gene A. Murray were cornhole partners for the event and were part of larger group called “The Shipyard Gang.” They were impressed with the turnout and the fast-paced competition.
“It’s a great turnout,” said Mr. Beaulieu. “I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t expect such as large turnout.”
Mr. Murray, who plays with friends every couple of weeks, echoed his statements.
“It’s pretty good for the first time,” said Mr. Murray. “We love the game, its fast and pretty easy so anyone can do it.”
Seaway Festival events will continue throughout this week and into the weekend.
The Ogdensburg Dance Center will be at the main stage tonight in the Greenbelt from 6 to 8 p.m. On Tuesday, Ogdensburg’s Got Talent will be at the main stage beginning at 6 p.m. with a 5K Run/Walk at the Dobisky Visitors’ Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
On Thursday, there will be a Remington Museum Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a concert in the park featuring the Bandroom Band from 6 to 8 p.m.
On Friday, My So-Called Band will perform at Library Park from 7 to 9:45 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.
The traditional parade down Ford Street that typically draws thousands will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday followed by Atom Ghost performing in Library Park from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Seaway Festival will conclude on Sunday with a duck race at the Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool at 11 a.m.
Ogdensburg Journal sports writer Dave Shea contributed to this report.
