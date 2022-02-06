FULTON - The second annual city of Fulton snowman building contest has been announced by the city of Fulton Department of Parks and Recreation. All residents within the 13069 area are eligible and the contest is free to enter.
“We received such an outpouring of support from the Fulton community with our first snowman contest, we had to make this an annual event. Last year, the snowman creations were nothing short of amazing, and we can’t wait to see what the contestants come up with this year,” said Chris Waldron, Fulton’s Director of Parks and Recreation.
Mayor Deana Michaels said, “It’s important we continue to provide free family friendly events throughout the city such as this snowman contest. Chris Waldron and his special events committee are doing an excellent job of creating a calendar of events throughout the year. I look forward to seeing all the creative entries this year. It’s sure to be a fun time.”
Contestants can register online on the city’s website (www.fultonny.org) or on the parks and recreation Facebook page. They can also scan the QR code on the flier which will be distributed to students throughout the school district. Photo entries must be submitted by email to fultonparksandrec@cityoffulton.com no later than Feb. 23. Entries will be posted on Facebook to be voted on Feb. 24-27. Winners will be announced on the 27th.
