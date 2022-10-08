Second annual Fulton Halloween decorating contest

FULTON – The second annual citywide Joseph Labeef Memorial Halloween decorating contest is back with entries due by Oct. 26, it was announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.
“This event is named in memory of Joseph Labeef, who placed third in the contest last year,” Shue said. ”Joseph was devoted to the Fulton community, gave a helping hand to many, and he loved Halloween. If you stopped at his home trick-or-treating, you were sure to get a full-sized candy bar. He passed away in January after courageously battling an illness, so we wanted to name the event to honor his commitment to our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.