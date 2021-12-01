OSWEGO - St. Mary of the Assumption Preservation Group presents the Second Annual Merry Little Christmas of Giving from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the American Foundry, 246 W. Seneca St., Oswego.
Entry to the event is a donation of new gloves, mittens, scarves, hats or a monetary donation.
Spaghetti dinners will be available for $12 and consists of spaghetti, meatballs, salad and roll. A grilled chicken Caesar salad dinner is available for $12.
There will also be baked goods for sale and a cash bar.
Dave Wolever will provide musical entertainment from 5-8 p.m.
Children can visit with Santa.
There will be numerous raffles and 50/50’s.
The group is also holding a tree decorating contest.
Proceeds from this event benefit St. Mary of the Assumption Preservation Group. The proceeds from the 50/50’s and donations at the door will benefit Victory Transformation Center.
Contact Lisa Walpole for details at 315-402-4414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.