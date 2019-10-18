WATERTOWN — The “Watertown at Work” photo and audio exhibit will kick off with refreshments from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jefferson County Historical Society museum 228 Washington St.
The exhibit by North Country Public Radio and the Jefferson County Historical Society showcases photos of work in and around Watertown from the 1800s to the present, plus listening stations where you can hear work stories told by people in your community. Most of the photos come from the JCHS archives, and the stories were recorded at listening sessions held in and around Watertown.
