Senior camp at Camp Hollis offers one day retreat Tuesday, Sept. 13

OSWEGO COUNTY – A full day senior camping retreat is available to Oswego County area residents Tuesday, Sept. 13. Geared especially for residents, ages 50 and older, this year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere! This event is held at Camp Hollis, 40 Health Camp Road, about 3 miles west of Oswego. This is it’s 30th year of offering this retreat.
The registration fee is $20, and is encouraged by Wednesday, Aug. 31, as space is limited. Mail a check (payable to Friends of Camp Hollis) and be sure to include name, address, email and telephone number to: Fran Wadas, 82 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, N.Y. 13126. For more information, call Wadas at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256.
Some of the day’s highlights include local author Sue Gately who will speak about her sailing experiences on the lake. Past Oswego mayor and author John Sullivan will speak about the economic impact on the waterfront, Patricia Tanner who is a member of the Salmon River Fine Arts Center in Pulaski will instruct a watercolor painting class. Participants can bounce along to “South Pacific” music with chair exercises led by Cathy Bonoffski. Frank Tyrell will perform. People can also take a guided nature walk with Zach. They will also have an auction and bingo too.
The main, hot meal is served at noon with a boxed cold plate for supper. Snacks and drinks are always available. There will even be two accessible cabins with cots available during the day if people want to take a break. People will have time to socialize, swing, slide and perhaps toss water balloons.
There is always time for socializing, exploring nearby nature trails and enjoying the view. The day winds down with a campfire overlooking Lake Ontario, S’mores, singing, and camper stories. In case of inclement weather, they will end the day with popcorn, singing and stories in the lodge.
The Senior Camp Planning Committee is asking for help. They are in need of gift cards for the Sept. 13 retreat. The gift cards will be included in the auction and giveaways. No used gift cards should be donated. Also, any gently used items for the auction or bingo prizes would be greatly appreciated as well. Items can be dropped off at Camp Hollis Tuesday, Sept. 13 or at the RSVP office. To drop off items at the RSVP office, contact program coordinator, Tracie Wallace at 315-312-2317 or rsvp@oswego.edu to make arrangements. For questions or more information, contact Therese Watchus at 315-591-8537.
Senior Camp relies on volunteer presenters, donors and area businesses like Burger King, Dunkin’, Hudson’s Dairy, McDonald’s, Ontario Orchards, Oswego County Opportunities Nutritional Services, Price Chopper, Stewart’s Ice Cream, Tops Friendly Markets, the Oswego Big M, Bosco Meats, Domino’s and Oswego Elks -271.
“We hope you can spend the day with us, you can reconnect with friends and meet new campers as well. We are sure you will experience an exciting and fun day at Camp Hollis,” Therese Watchus, Senior Camp Co-Coordinator.
