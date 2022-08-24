Senior camp at Camp Hollis offers one day retreat Tuesday, Sept. 13

Longtime camper Trish Thayer, (also an RSVP Osteo instructor), gets her morning workout in as Cathy Bonoffski leads the chair exercises.

OSWEGO COUNTY – A full day senior camping retreat is available to Oswego County area residents Tuesday, Sept. 13. Geared especially for residents, ages 50 and older, this year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere! This event is held at Camp Hollis, 40 Health Camp Road, about 3 miles west of Oswego. This is it’s 30th year of offering this retreat.

The registration fee is $20, and is encouraged by Wednesday, Aug. 31, as space is limited. Mail a check (payable to Friends of Camp Hollis) and be sure to include name, address, email and telephone number to: Fran Wadas, 82 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, N.Y. 13126. For more information, call Wadas at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.