OSWEGO COUNTY - This year marks the 30th year of senior camping at Camp Hollis, a one-day retreat offered each June and September. The retreat will be held Tuesday, June 14 and is geared towards area residents, aged 50 and over. This year’s theme is Water, Water, Everywhere.
The one-day retreat registration fee is $20, and is encouraged by Tuesday, May 31, as space is limited. Mail a check (payable to Friends of Camp Hollis) and be sure to include name and telephone number to: Fran Wadas, 82 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, N.Y. 13126. For more information, call Wadas at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256.
Situated along the shoreline of Lake Ontario, Camp Hollis is located three miles west of the city of Oswego on Health Camp Road. Retreat highlights include: Health and wellness programs such as chair Yoga and Zumba, an auction, bingo, arts and crafts, musical entertainment, guest speakers, food, snacks, and beverages. There is always time for socializing, exploring nearby nature trails and enjoying the view. The day winds down with a campfire overlooking Lake Ontario, S’mores, singing, and camper stories. In case of inclement weather, they will end the day with popcorn, singing and stories in the lodge.
The Senior Camp Planning Committee is largely made up of Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) volunteers and is managed by volunteers Sandy Davis and Karen Potter. Committee members include Mary Babbitt, Roberta Barbera, Suzanne Brown, Joanne Czajkowski, Fran Ellsworth, Joanne Harter, Judy Pratt, Joyce Sanderson, Pat Stevenson, Fran Wadas, Ellen Wahl, Zach Grulich (Recreation and Youth Development Coordinator, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau), Sara Sunday (Aging Services Administrator, Oswego County Office for the Aging) and Trade Wallace (Program Coordinator, Retired & Senior Volunteer Program).
Senior Camp relies on volunteer presenters, donors and area businesses like Burger King, Dunkin Donuts, Hudson’s Dairy, McDonald’s, Ontario Orchards, Oswego County Opportunities Nutritional Services, Price Chopper, Stewart’s Ice Cream and Tops Friendly Markets.
