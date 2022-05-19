OSWEGO COUNTY - A full day senior camping retreat is available to Oswego County area residents Tuesday, June 14. This event is held at Camp Hollis, 40 Health Camp Road, about 3 miles west of Oswego. It happens twice a year, the second Tuesday in June and the secind Tuesday in September. This is it’s 30th year of offering this retreat.
Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Programs start at 9:15 a.m. The theme this year is “Water, Water Everywhere!” and celebrates Lake Ontario and the Oswego River. There are speakers, water color painting, exercising, singing, exploring and, of course, food. The day will end with singing and s’mores at the camp fire overlooking the lake at sunset.
Check out additional details on Facebook. “Seniorcamper”. A registration form is on this page. Cost is $20 for the full day. Participants should register by Tuesday, May 31.
People may send a check for $20 per person made out to Friends of Camp Hollis. Include name, full address, phone number and email. Mail it to Fran Wadas, 82 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, NY 13126.
