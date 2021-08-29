On Tuesday, Sept. 14 a one-day retreat will be held for those 50 years old and over. Senior Camping at Camp Hollis is an opportunity for adults to partake in all that camping has to offer.
Cost is $15 for the day and includes a hot lunch with drinks and snacks. Programs during the day include PAWS of Central New York, guitar and songs with Karl LaGray, watercolor art with Robert Jones, a history of Camp Hollis with Jim Farfaglia - researcher, author and lecturer, an auction, bingo and enough time to relax, play and reconnect with old friends, meet new friends, walk in the woods or along the shore and just play.
Pre-registration is required. Send registration to Fran Wadas, 82 Klocks Corners Road, Oswego, N.Y. 13126.
Make checks out to Friends of Camp Hollis. Include each person’s full name, address, phone number(s) email, emergency contact (with phone number) and age.
For more information on the program, call Fran Wadas at 315-343-2381 or 315-806-4256.
Camp Hollis is located about three miles west of the SUNY Oswego campus at 40 Health Camp Road, Oswego.
