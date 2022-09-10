AMBOY - At 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will host an open house for nature lovers of all ages. The Paul and Theresa Schoeck Education Building will be open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. where educators will have crafts, activities, and games set up for attendees to do during the day to learn about nature and the facility. Guests will also be able to take a walk around the nature museum and learn all about New York state wildlife and plants from the various displays. At 2 p.m., educators will be leading a guided program for all those who wish to attend.
At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, educators at the center will lead an autumnal equinox hike. They will discuss how this event happens and what can be expected in nature during this season, like shorter days, temperatures dropping or wildlife preparing for winter by stocking food. Educators will then lead the group on a guided hike through the woods to look for signs of fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.