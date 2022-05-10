PHOENIX - The Schroeppel Historical Society in Phoenix will hold the final day of the huge plant, bake and garage sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. Tables of plants and bake sale items will be available outside, as patrons enter or exit a building filled with home decor including mirrors, prints, lamps and figurines, and lightly used cast iron cooking pots, insulated dish ware, and other households items.
Also available will be collectibles and a few antiques: Liverpool baskets, old china, vintage kitchen items, a carousel, candle holders, a copper coal scuttle, baskets, BP truck models, toys, vinyl records and more. Check out these items on the last preview and pre-sale day from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, May 7.
Shoppers can also view the interior of the 112-year-old former church building with its carved chestnut altar piece, original stained-glass windows, ceiling lights and the newly created study room as they peruse the array of sale items. A visit to the sale is also a visit to a Phoenix landmark, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The Schroeppel Historical Society building is located at 486 Main St., Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.