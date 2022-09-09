OSWEGO - The Seventh Annual Oswego PorchFest will take place from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 in and around Oswego’s Historic West/Franklin and Montcalm Parks. A totally volunteer neighborhood event founded by Gerri Millar this year’s music festival will feature over 70 acts/bands featuring all kinds of music. Attendees can stroll through this historic neighborhood that feature some of Oswego’s grand homes from long ago and enjoy multiple performance at different times and locations. An online and printed schedule will be available at the event with all the performances times and locations.
The PorchFest committee, the performer and the hosts all volunteers their time and talents to make this community event happen.
Financial support has been provided for this year’s event by: the Oswego Renaissance Association, PathFinder Bank, DuFore’s Jewelers, Oswegpo County Mouments, iHeart Oswego, Eben and Kristin Norfleet, Thomas Reynolds Law Office, PLLC and the Oswego Shopper.
This year’s Porchfest features: 1 Night Stand, After Six Quintet, Alan Lynch Organ Demonstration, Alex VanTassel, Andrew Mextorf, Angela Russell, Anybody’s Guess (Jack & Faye), Avalon, Bob Early, Brent Wansink, Brian Taylor, Cam Caruso, CNY Alphorns, TheCondescenders, Conrad & Co, Cool Kids, Cushman & Seubert, D. R. Fleer, DAMDOG, Danielle & Danny, Dave Read’s poems, Dick Drake, Domicolo-Barlow Band, Double V’s, The Dust Creatures, ElizabethJules (Julie Clement), Emalee Herrington, Emily Blake, Flip the Switch, Frank Tyrrell, FullSail, Good Gorgeous, Greg Rosplock, Hellfish, Indigo Sunrise (Char Dennis), J. Schnitt, Jim Wallace, Joel Meeks, John McConnell, Kathmandu, Kyle Austin, LADY SHOW, Liberty Street Survivors, Manila, Marjorie, Marshall Brothers, Mike & Anita Shiel, Mike Place, Mike Shiel, New York Relics, On the Porch, Randy McMillen, Ranjit & Antonia, Revival, Rich Hart, Robb Lee, Ron Hurne, Rose and the Amateurs, The Royals, Shashi Kanbur, Son Henry, Stop Thinking, Taylor Moody, Tim Deaver’s Acoustic Music, Tim Nekritz, Two to Go, William DeMott, Winfield Ihlow and Zach Blaszak.
