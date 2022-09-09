OSWEGO - The Seventh Annual Oswego PorchFest will take place from noon-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 in and around Oswego’s Historic West/Franklin and Montcalm Parks. A totally volunteer neighborhood event founded by Gerri Millar this year’s music festival will feature over 70 acts/bands featuring all kinds of music. Attendees can stroll through this historic neighborhood that feature some of Oswego’s grand homes from long ago and enjoy multiple performance at different times and locations. An online and printed schedule will be available at the event with all the performances times and locations.

The PorchFest committee, the performer and the hosts all volunteers their time and talents to make this community event happen.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.