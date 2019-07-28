WATERTOWN — The Six Town Community Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation announced its support of eight community projects with $12,250 in grant funding for programs and projects to benefit residents in southern Jefferson County.
“We are pleased to support eight different organizations that work hard to improve the quality of life for six town residents,” said David Zembiec, Six Town Community Fund Committee chairman. “It is wonderful to see gifts made by people who love the six town area put to work in such a meaningful way.”
The geographic-specific fund, created in 2012, aims to enhance the quality of life in the towns of Adams, Ellisburg, Henderson, Lorraine, Rodman, and Worth, while maximizing the opportunity for residents to give where they live. Many individuals, businesses and organizations helped establish the fund, combined with a $50,000 challenge grant from the Community Foundation, which the Six Town region met in 2014.
This year’s awards were boosted by a gift from the Charles and Fern Brown Fund at the Community Foundation.
“The Browns were great supporters of many charitable causes in the six town area and beyond,” Mr. Zembiec said. “We are honored to receive support from their fund to help extend our efforts in the six town area while continuing the legacy of thoughtful giving that Charles and Fern Brown left for the region.”
Since its inception, the fund has awarded more than a dozen organizations roughly $28,000 in support of 30 projects and initiatives, in southern Jefferson County.
A committee of 15 members, residents of the six towns, manage requests and recommend funds.
The Historical Association of South Jefferson received $5,000 through the Charles and Fern Brown Fund at the Community Foundation to repair stained glass windows.
For many years, the historical association has maintained and renovated the historic Six Town Meeting House on East Church Street in the village of Adams. The original structure was built in 1827 and, over time, has become a valuable community asset to southern Jefferson County residents.
The most recent priority is the restoration of seven stained-glass windows which were installed in the mid-1800s. Grant funding will help enable the restoration of two antique stained-glass windows. One of the historic windows has been removed and transported to Martville, Cayuga County, for restoration with Edward J. Dehors and the Historical Restorations Foundation.
“During the 1800s in America, the glaziers were apprentices, and these were most likely built by apprentices who came from other countries,” said Mr. Dehors of the windows. “Each were about 50 square feet of glass with nothing really holding it. The windows started falling apart in the 1950s and they were boarded up.”
Because the historical association took preventative measures, the windows were protected from the elements through the years.
Mr. Dehors soaked the windows, carefully cleaned the edges of each piece of glass, and is working to put the pieces back together.
“This is an extremely colorful window,” he said. “The problem with glass is that you run into it being extinct, so you really have to search to find it. Golds, greens and pinks in this window, you can tell there is one replacement piece because the color is a bit different than the two on each side of it.”
The glazier is also working to restore windows from the Brownville United Methodist Church.
“We work on a few projects at a time because if we have to order glass it could take a few weeks, so we work on the other while we wait,” he said.
There is no expected completion date for the window, at this time.
The South Jefferson Rescue Squad, Inc. received $2,500 to purchase two new radios.
With a growing volume of nearly 950 calls annually, the rescue squad continues to deliver high-quality, first-responder services to the six town region, and beyond.
The new radios will comply with a new advanced radio communications system that Jefferson County is implementing this year. The grant was made with support from the Charles and Fern Brown Fund at the Community Foundation.
The Lorraine Volunteer Fire Company, Inc., received $600 toward the purchase of a new generator. The fire company provides protection and emergency medical services to the towns of Lorraine and Worth, with a population of approximately 1,300 residents.
The generator will provide power at the scene of incidents, as needed.
One of the library’s key projects is to renovate a space for an Early Literacy Learning Center, which includes a Maker-Space and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) area. Part of a New York State initiative, this effort also gives parents and caregivers a unique setting to prepare or enhance the school experience for area youths.
The library received $1,000 toward program materials, which was made possible with support from the Charles and Fern Brown Fund at the community foundation.
The library plans to promote the 200th anniversary of the establishment of the Henderson Social Library this year. A series of events to engage the community in this celebration includes an outdoor concert. The overall effort would also reflect on Henderson’s history, and be done in partnership with the Henderson Historical Society. Grant funding will support the outdoor concert.
The Adams Revitalization Committee received funding for its 2019 summer concert series at the Village of Adams green. Six concerts are presented for free admission to community members.
Grant support will help to continue this unique arts experience to for all Six Town residents.
The Henderson Historical Society received $250 for durable signage at the front of the building.
The historical society continues to support a mission of operating a museum for the storage, preservation, and display of objects of historical interest relating to history of the Henderson area.
The Belleville Volunteer Fire Department, through the town of Ellisburg, received $2,000 toward the construction of a new facility that will hold its rescue truck and tanker for emergency responses.
“The fire department owned property across the street, station two, for a number of years. We realized it was in need of repair and it was small,” said Vince Guarrera, member of the fire department.
The department decided to sell the space across the street, and purchase land adjacent to its existing hall and station.
“Through our plan we were able to purchase the property for $40,000,” he said.
The department was also able to hold multi-agency training at the old structure before it was demolished.
Due to asbestos, the building needed to be condemned and demolished under United States Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
The new structure is nearing completion and pending finalization of insulation and electricity.
A variety of funding sources are being used to cover the cost of the project. This grant provides support to the capital project.
