AMBOY - Crisp days and chilly nights create a kaleidoscope of bright oranges, fiery reds, and soft yellows throughout the trails at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, join an environmental educator for Shades of Autumn, a guided nature walk where they will discuss why leaves change color, why only certain trees lose their leaves, and more.
Then celebrate Halloween a few days early at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center learning about Creatures of the Night. Bats, owls, coyotes, and more are animals that use special adaptations to make their way through a mysterious, nocturnal world. At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, come learn about these adaptations and how they’re able to survive in complete darkness.
These programs are designed for families and youth aged three-18, but nature explorers of all ages are welcome. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. The fee for these programs is $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
