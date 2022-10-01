AMBOY - Crisp days and chilly nights create a kaleidoscope of bright oranges, fiery reds, and soft yellows throughout the trails at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center. At 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, join an environmental educator for Shades of Autumn, a guided nature walk where they will discuss why leaves change color, why only certain trees lose their leaves, and more.

Then celebrate Halloween a few days early at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center learning about Creatures of the Night. Bats, owls, coyotes, and more are animals that use special adaptations to make their way through a mysterious, nocturnal world. At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, come learn about these adaptations and how they’re able to survive in complete darkness.

