NASHVILLE — When it comes to skills as a seamstress, Sheri Lynn DiGiovanna is no slacker, especially when it comes to giant pants.
Ms. DiGiovanna, a 1984 graduate of Potsdam Central School and daughter of Joseph J. and Sandi DiGiovanna of Potsdam, graduated from St. Mary’s College in South Bend, Ind., and then lived in Canton and Potsdam for a while. She moved to Nashville in 1996 to pursue a music career and released a couple of CDs. In Nashville, she’s a member of the band Silversonix.
But Ms. DiGiovanna has tuned into one of her other skill sets in Nashville to much success.
“I’ve been a seamstress since I was 9, professionally since I was 19,” she said. “I’ve done a lot of high profile projects in Nashville.”
Her clients have included the Nashville Children’s Ballet, the Tennessee Titans for one of its mascots, music videos, a “Star Trek” internet show, dance competition costumes and Nashville Electric Service for their Socket the dog mascot. She often works with Rick Prince, a Nashville-based writer/producer and special makeup effects artist.
“When I work with Rick, I design and create all the fabric pieces and do all of the fabric work, often from a sketch, and he does armor, mechanics or foam pieces,” Ms. DiGioVanna said.
Ms. DiGiovanna credits her north country 4-H classes for her success as a seamstress.
“I did it every Saturday morning for years and then I sewed at the costume shop at Music Theatre North,” she said. “That’s where I learned how to do the designs — making something from a picture and not using a pattern in cutting.”
When the marketing team at Nashville-based Broken Bow Records needed someone for a textile-related project to promote the new album by country star Lainey Wilson, they gave Ms. DiGiovanna a call.
The mission: to create pants, bell bottoms, to be installed on seven figures at the iconic bronze “Musica” statue on Music Row’s Buddy Killen Circle. The statue, by Alan LeQuire of Nashville, was installed in 2003. It consists of nine nude figures dancing in a circular composition and reaches about 38 feet tall.
“I was recommended by Broken Bow records,” Ms. DiGiovanna said. “Their promotional team came up with this idea to put bell bottoms on the Musica statue for Lainey Wilson’s new CD, ‘Bell Bottom Country.’ I thought it was a great idea.”
Ms. DiGiovanna said that Mr. LeQuire and his wife are friends of hers. “I called them and said, ‘You know they just commissioned me to put pants on that statue?’ They loved the idea and thought it came out really well.”
The pants, up for about a week, were taken down on Monday. But when Ms. DiGiovanna arrived that day to remove the pants, of the seven pairs, only four remained. She assumes the other three were stolen.
Quick turnaround
From getting word of her commission, Ms. DiGiovanna had 20 days to complete it.
“I knew they needed it done by the 24th of October, and they hired me on the 4th,” she said. “I said, ‘Sure! No problem.’ But I had no idea. None of us did.”
When she went to a fabric store, she figured she would need 65 yards of material. Once she began the project, she realized she was 65 yards short.
“And they didn’t have that much more,” Ms. DiGiovanna said. “That’s why a lot of them are two-tone. I had to use different fabric to finish making those pairs of pants. I think they’re more visually interesting that way, anyway.”
She put in 173½ hours into the project, but credited two friends, Susan Snyder and Cindy Foster, for helping briefly with tasks such as lettering and gluing graphics.
The Musica statue has faced some criticism for its nudity over the years and has seen similar clothing-based stunts. The bronze figures have seen kilts and blouses adored upon them. But the pants project was much more difficult.
“No one has dressed them in pants before,” Ms. DiGiovanna said. “It was quite a feat because each statue is a completely different size. Their left leg could be 10 inches taller than their right leg and vice versa. I had to go out there and measure these things. They’re enormous. I had to devise ways to measure their waists.”
Ms. DiGiovanna and helpers used a system involving a painter’s pole, string and blue tape spaced strategically for the measurements. Magnets in the cloth were used to attach the pants to the statue. The installation, with a crew of eight, which included her tallest friend, comedian/singer Greg Hall, took 1½ hours.
“As long as we got the magnets about 4 inches apart, they would snap together pretty well,” Ms. DiGiovanna said. “The magnets are incredibly strong. From where we could reach, it has Velcro holding it together in the seams.”
The pants have added an attractive element to the Musica statue, Ms. DiGiovanna said.
“When you put the pants on, all of a sudden, it really does look like they’re dancing, which is what they’re supposed to be doing — this lively, happy, whimsical and fun thing,” she said.
Broken Bow Records, Ms. Wilson’s record label, surprised the singer with the installation, which she documented live on Instagram. Ms. DiGiovanna then greeted her. “She didn’t know it,” Ms. DiGiovanna said. “The whole record label came out.”
Ms. Wilson, a Louisiana native, is a six-time Country Music Association award nominee and Academy of Country Music “New Female of the Year” 2022 winner. She had a No. 1 hit, “Never Say Never,” with Cole Swindell. The Oct. 28 release of her “Bell Bottom Country” was before her acting debut on the hit Peacock series “Yellowstone,” set for Nov. 13.
Ms. DiGiovanna said that the entire pants project was documented by Steve Boyle, an Emmy-winning videographer and producer in Nashville.
The nonprofit Fountains of Musica Foundation was created to complete the privately funded “Musica.” The foundation says “Musica” is considered to be the largest bronze figure group in the United States. As per the original plans for “Musica,” the foundation plans to install fountains at the Musica Music Row site in partnership with Water Entertainment Technologies. In 2019, a $2 million fund drive was launched.
“People won’t be able to dress them after that,” Ms. DiGiovanna said. “This may be the last hurrah for the dressing.”
AstroAccess project
For Ms. DiGiovanna’s next project, things are literally looking up, once again. Beginning in December, she said she’ll be working with Texas-based Mission: AstroAccess, a project dedicated to promoting disability inclusion in space exploration by paving the way for disabled astronauts by launching disabled scientists, veterans, students, athletes and artists on parabolic flights with the Zero Gravity Corp. (ZERO-G), as the first step in a progression toward flying a diverse range of people to space.
AstroAccess will launch its second parabolic flight on Dec. 14 — a mix of four returning flyers and 12 new flyers. Ms. DiGiovanna, a recipient of the International Design for Experience Award from UX Magazine for a shirt she designed and made for a woman with no arms, said her mission will be altering the space suits for the amputees on the flight.
“One of the tasks they have to do in zero gravity is to practice getting dressed and undressed,” she said. “So they need flight suits that they can get in and out of. So, I’ll be trying out different things that will help them for disability access. I’m altering them or redesigning them in a way that they’ll fit somebody who is an amputee.”
Ms. DiGiovanna hasn’t been back to her Potsdam hometown since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m homesick,” she said.
She also treasures her past relationship with the Watertown Daily Times.
“I was a Watertown Daily Times paper girl for 3½ years in Potsdam,” she said. “I started with 25, as did my three siblings, and then moved to 50. Then as each of my siblings quit, I got their routes, too.”
