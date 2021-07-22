The Shepherd’s Hook Kayak Rentals is offering recreational kayaks for those who want to enjoy St. Lawrence County’s waterways this summer season.
The new business made it’s first rental service on July 1 and will continue its services until October.
“It’s something that I wanted to provide an affordable activity that people could enjoy right here locally,” said The Shepherd’s Hook Kayak Rentals owner Melissa Cobb. “Whether you’re looking for something all day or just for a couple hours, enjoying the waterways in St. Lawrence County is a great way to enjoy nature.”
For $10 an hour, $30 for up to four hours, $50 for up to eight hours, $70 for up to 12 hours, or $100 for up to five consecutive days at one location, kayaks are delivered to the customers choice of location for free within a 20 mile radius of Rensselaer Falls. Locations beyond 20 miles will cost an additional $1 per mile.
“I bring the kayaks complete with their life jackets and paddles and take them wherever they wanna go,” said Cobb. “When they’re done I come and pick up the kayaks so the customer doesn’t have to worry about any kind of transporting of the boat.”
The Shepherd’s Hook Kayak Rentals is open from sunrise to sunset seven days a week.
“You can kayak anywhere that is a flat-water in St. Lawrence County,” said Cobb. “The kayaks aren’t designed for white-water paddling.”
Cobb noted renters ages 15 and under must be accompanied by an adult and all renters under 18 need a parent’s signature on the waiver.
Cobb has 18 kayaks available and can be rented by calling or texting 315-854-4750 or by emailing shepherdskayaks@gmail.com.
