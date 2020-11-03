FULTON — Oswego County Opportunities Development Coordinator Bridget Dolbear welcomes The Richard S. Shineman Foundation as a Gold Level sponsor for OCO’s upcoming Giving Thanks celebration.
“We are proud to support OCO’s annual Giving Thanks celebration,” said Shineman Foundation Executive Director Karen Goetz. “Our foundation looks for organizations to partner with who are Catalysts for Change in our community. OCO is an exemplary organization whose services give people a hand up instead of a hand out when they need it, catalyzing positive change in their lives.”
The Shineman Foundation joins Community Bank, N.A. as Gold Level sponsors for Giving Thanks.
Out of an abundance of concern for the safety of its supporters and staff this year’s OCO Giving Thanks “Today, Tomorrow, Always” will be a virtual event. The event will stream on the OCO Events Facebook page from 5 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.
The Giving Thanks “Today, Tomorrow, Always” celebration will recreate the excitement of previous years with an exciting virtual experience.
“It’s going to be a fun, fast paced hour,” said Dolbear. “93Q Radio Personality Amy Robbins will emcee the celebration and local singer/songwriter John McConnell will provide the entertainment.”
As in the past, viewers will discover the signature dishes of some of the area’s finest restaurants and eateries including; Blue Moon Grill, Canale’s Restaurant, GS Steamers Bar & Grill, Oompa Loompyas and The Eis House Lodge. Representatives from Eagle Beverage will offer suggestions on the perfect beverage to complement each dish.
The Giving Thanks Art Auction will also return as a virtual event. Featuring artwork donated by local artisans in a variety of mediums the auction is currently underway and can be found online at https://www.32auctions.com/OCOgivingthanks2020. Photos of each item available for bid will be listed on the site as well as information about the artist and instructions on how to place a bid. The winning bidders will be announced during the Giving Thanks celebration.
For more information on OCO’s virtual Giving Thanks, including sponsorship opportunities and the art auction, visit www.oco.org or contact Bridget Dolbear at 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.
